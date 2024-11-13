Operations Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Sheppard, from Compton, Callifornia, assigned to operations department’s intelligence division, dons a self-contained breathing apparatus tank during an in-port emergency team drill in the hangar bay aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the East China Sea George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John T. Jarrett)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2024 00:09
|Photo ID:
|8757490
|VIRIN:
|241113-N-JD579-1020
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington prepares for in-port emergency team certification [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Jarrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.