Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Robert Shumaker, an infantryman assigned to Company B, Ohio Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, fires an M4 carbine down range during a stress shoot event as part of the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. This event combines physical exertion and accuracy under pressure, essential traits for any Soldier. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)