Spc. Clayton Byrd, military police officer, 135th Military Police Company, 73rd Troop Command, inspects a casualty during the 2025 73rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The BWC is a physically and mentally challenging event that tests Ohio Army National Guard competitors on a variety of technical and tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8757472
|VIRIN:
|241116-Z-YY008-2119
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|19.83 MB
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.