Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Clayton Byrd, military police officer, 135th Military Police Company, 73rd Troop Command, inspects a casualty during the 2025 73rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The BWC is a physically and mentally challenging event that tests Ohio Army National Guard competitors on a variety of technical and tactical skills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 21:41
    Photo ID: 8757472
    VIRIN: 241116-Z-YY008-2119
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 19.83 MB
    Location: NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Katelin Uhinck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition
    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition
    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    Camp James A. Garfield
    CJAG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download