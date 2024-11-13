Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Pfc. Jaishawn Norman, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 155th Chemical Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, assesses a casualty during the 2025 73rd Troop Command’s Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2024. The BWC was a three-day competition that tested OHARNG Soldiers on a variety of technical and tactical skills, including mentally and physically challenging events. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Katelin Uhinck, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
