Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Command Sgt. Maj. David Walker, 73rd Troop Command command sergeant major, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Adams, Special Troops Command (Provisional) command sergeant major, right, stand for a photograph with competitors during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. The competition brings together Soldiers, showcasing their dedication and teamwork. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 21:41
|Photo ID:
|8757446
|VIRIN:
|241116-Z-DI214-1001
|Resolution:
|6442x4295
|Size:
|16.8 MB
|Location:
|NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
