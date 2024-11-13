Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. David Walker, 73rd Troop Command command sergeant major, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Adams, Special Troops Command (Provisional) command sergeant major, right, stand for a photograph with competitors during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. The BWC tests the expertise and knowledge of Soldiers in basic military skills and movements over three days. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)