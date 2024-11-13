Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

    NEWTON FALLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Command Sgt. Maj. David Walker, 73rd Troop Command command sergeant major, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Adams, Special Troops Command (Provisional) command sergeant major, right, stand for a photograph with competitors during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. The BWC tests the expertise and knowledge of Soldiers in basic military skills and movements over three days. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Jolie Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio National Guard
    National Guard
    Camp James A. Garfield
    CJAG

