Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Competitors stand at the start line before embarking on a 10-mile ruck march during the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. The ruck march tests a Soldier’s physical endurance and mental toughness. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)