Ohio Army National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Aiden Hofmeister, a military police officer assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company, 437th Military Police Battalion, 73rd Troop Command, rucks forward during the 10-mile ruck march event as part of the 2025 73rd Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center, in Newton Falls, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2024. The ruck march is a test of endurance, highlighting each competitor's physical strength and determination. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Jolie Pagan, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)