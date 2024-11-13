Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. David Boyles 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with local community members during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on November 16, 2024.
    This free event featured Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, military equipment and vehicle displays, food trucks, live music, and a Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team performance.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by MAJ David Boyles)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 16:22
    VIRIN: 241116-A-IS673-8130
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade, by MAJ David Boyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

