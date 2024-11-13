Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with local community members during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, on November 16, 2024.

This free event featured Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, military equipment and vehicle displays, food trucks, live music, and a Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team performance.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by MAJ David Boyles)