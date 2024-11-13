Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade [Image 18 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 16, 2024. This free event featured Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music and a performance by the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8757315
    VIRIN: 241116-Z-CQ783-1019
    Resolution: 4010x2849
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade [Image 28 of 28], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Open House
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    community outreach
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    FTIG
    PNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download