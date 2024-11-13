FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 16, 2024. This free event featured Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music and a performance by the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8757315
|VIRIN:
|241116-Z-CQ783-1019
|Resolution:
|4010x2849
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade [Image 28 of 28], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade
