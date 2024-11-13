Fort Indiantown Gap hosts first open house in a decade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Pennsylvania National Guard engage with members of the local community during an open house at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Nov. 16, 2024. This free event featured Miss Pennsylvania, live tactical demonstrations, flyovers, displays of military equipment and vehicles, food trucks, live music and a performance by the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Ambassador Demonstration Team. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)