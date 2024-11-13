NORTH SEA (Nov. 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Wester Paulino, a native of Duluth, Georgia, chocks and chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Nov. 12. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 13:50
|Photo ID:
|8757251
|VIRIN:
|241112-N-HF194-1061
|Resolution:
|6563x4375
|Size:
|950.49 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.