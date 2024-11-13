Gettysburg's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTH SEA (Nov. 12, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Wester Paulino, a native of Duluth, Georgia, chocks and chains an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Nov. 12. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)