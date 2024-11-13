Gettysburg's Deployment

DANISH STRAITS (Nov. 9, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Zamarion Harris, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, stands watch on the bridge wing of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) as the ship transits the Danish Straits, Nov. 9. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2024 12:00
|Photo ID:
|8757174
|VIRIN:
|241109-N-HF194-1045
|Resolution:
|5168x3445
|Size:
|848.76 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
