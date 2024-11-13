Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing participate in a training symposium for future Air Force first sergeants within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 3, 2024. The first sergeant symposium is vital to the training and preparation of current and future first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|11.03.2024
|11.16.2024 01:37
|8756940
|241103-F-LY743-4957
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, First Sergeants Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.