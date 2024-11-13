First Sergeants Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing participate in a training symposium for future Air Force first sergeants within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 3, 2024. The first sergeant symposium is vital to the training and preparation of current and future first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo)