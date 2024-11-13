Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Sergeants Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    First Sergeants Symposium

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Rufus  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, gives opening remarks during a training symposium for future Air Force first sergeants within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 3, 2024. The training provided instruction to Air Force noncommissioned officers, covering the duties, responsibilities and resources available to first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2024
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, First Sergeants Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

