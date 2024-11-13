First Sergeants Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Skarloken, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, gives opening remarks during a training symposium for future Air Force first sergeants within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 3, 2024. The training provided instruction to Air Force noncommissioned officers, covering the duties, responsibilities and resources available to first sergeants. (U.S. Air Force photo)