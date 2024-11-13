Sailors participate in Advanced Tactical Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241115-N-IL330-1076



Electronics Technician 3rd Class Andrew Kaltenburger, from Windsor, Colorado, wraps up a fire hose aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Austyn Riley)