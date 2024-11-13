Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors participate in Advanced Tactical Training

    Sailors participate in Advanced Tactical Training

    SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    241115-N-IL330-1076

    Electronics Technician 3rd Class Andrew Kaltenburger, from Windsor, Colorado, wraps up a fire hose aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Nov. 15, 2024. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. Tripoli is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.16.2024 00:48
    Photo ID: 8756931
    VIRIN: 241115-N-IL330-1076
    Resolution: 2347x3520
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors participate in Advanced Tactical Training [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Amphibious Assault
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

