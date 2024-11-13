BloomU Black Hawk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard participate in a veterans appreciation event at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 13, 2024. Soldiers presented static displays of Humvees, manned recruiting booths and landed a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the university quadrangle. Part of the event included giving a helicopter ride to a few Bloomsburg students who are Soldiers or Airmen in the Pennsylvania National Guard. This was done in an effort to promote the partnership between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as the education benefits available to service members. Since 2022, Bloomsburg has been a campus of Commonwealth University, along with Mansfield and Lock Haven. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mason Kohuth)