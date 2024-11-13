BloomU Black Hawk

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard participate in a veterans appreciation event at Bloomsburg University in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Nov. 13, 2024. Soldiers presented static displays of Humvees, manned recruiting booths and landed a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at the university quadrangle. Part of the event included giving a helicopter ride to a few Bloomsburg students who are Soldiers or Airmen in the Pennsylvania National Guard. This was done in an effort to promote the partnership between Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania National Guard, as well as the education benefits available to service members. Since 2022, Bloomsburg has been a campus of Commonwealth University, along with Mansfield and Lock Haven. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mason Kohuth)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8756910
    VIRIN: 241113-Z-A3544-1001
    Resolution: 6024x4024
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: BLOOMSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    28th Infantry Division
    student
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Bloomsburg University

