USS Sterett officer named Pacific Surface Warfare Oficer of the Year

Lt. Cmdr. Jason White, plans and tactics officer for USS Sterett (DDG 104) is the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) of the year award by Vice Adm. Brenden McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.



The award recognizes one SWO from each fleet who best represents the ideals of the Surface Warrior ethos to include excellence in warfighting, leadership, and mission accomplishment through professionalism and personal example.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram).