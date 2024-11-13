Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett officer named Pacific Surface Warfare Oficer of the Year

    USS Sterett officer named Pacific Surface Warfare Oficer of the Year

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Lt. Cmdr. Jason White, plans and tactics officer for USS Sterett (DDG 104) is the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) of the year award by Vice Adm. Brenden McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

    The award recognizes one SWO from each fleet who best represents the ideals of the Surface Warrior ethos to include excellence in warfighting, leadership, and mission accomplishment through professionalism and personal example.

    The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram).

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:09
    Photo ID: 8756870
    VIRIN: 241114-N-NT811-1002
    Resolution: 3300x2454
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
