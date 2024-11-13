Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Awarded the Spokane Trophy as top Pacific warship [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Sterett (DDG 104) Awarded the Spokane Trophy as top Pacific warship

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Faram 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Cmdr. Kurt Albaugh, commanding officer of USS Sterett (DDG 104) accepts the Spokane Trophy award from Vice Adm. Brenden McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S Pacific Fleet on behalf of the ship’s crew.

    Established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt to recognize naval warfighting proficiency the trophy is currently given to the Pacific Fleet surface combatant ship most proficient in overall combat systems readiness and warfare operations.

    The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram).

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 21:09
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
