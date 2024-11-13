USS Sterett (DDG 104) Awarded the Spokane Trophy as top Pacific warship

Cmdr. Kurt Albaugh, commanding officer of USS Sterett (DDG 104) accepts the Spokane Trophy award from Vice Adm. Brenden McLane, commander of Naval Surface Forces, U.S Pacific Fleet on behalf of the ship’s crew.
Established in 1908 by President Theodore Roosevelt to recognize naval warfighting proficiency the trophy is currently given to the Pacific Fleet surface combatant ship most proficient in overall combat systems readiness and warfare operations.
The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark D. Faram).
