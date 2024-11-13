Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lesley Cisneros 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Distinguished guests receive a presentation during a tour of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Throughout the tour, guests engaged with DPAA staff, senior leaders, and lab experts to gain deeper insights into the agency’s history and operational procedures. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. The fellows toured multiple USINDOPACOM agencies to include DPAA as part of their capstone curriculum which examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint and combined doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 19:42
    Photo ID: 8756867
    VIRIN: 241115-M-UV888-1071
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lesley Cisneros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA
    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA
    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA
    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA
    Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POWMIA
    Hawaii
    IndoPacific
    DPAA
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download