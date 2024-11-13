Distinguished guests receive a presentation during a tour of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 15, 2024. Throughout the tour, guests engaged with DPAA staff, senior leaders, and lab experts to gain deeper insights into the agency’s history and operational procedures. DPAA’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. The fellows toured multiple USINDOPACOM agencies to include DPAA as part of their capstone curriculum which examines major issues affecting national security decision making, military strategy, joint and combined doctrine, interoperability, and key allied nation issues. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Lesley Cisneros)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8756867
|VIRIN:
|241115-M-UV888-1071
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ret. Adm. Harry B. Harris visits DPAA [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Lesley Cisneros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.