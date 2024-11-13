The 11th MEU celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, escort the ceremonial cake during the 11th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Nov. 9, 2024. The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is an annual celebration of the history, achievements, and sacrifices of past and present Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)