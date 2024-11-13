U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, escort the ceremonial cake during the 11th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Nov. 9, 2024. The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is an annual celebration of the history, achievements, and sacrifices of past and present Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 18:32
|Photo ID:
|8756838
|VIRIN:
|241109-M-VC519-1095
|Resolution:
|4917x3278
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 11th MEU celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday, by LCpl Oliver Nisbet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
