    The 11th MEU celebrates 249th Marine Corps Birthday

    TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, escort the ceremonial cake during the 11th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps Birthday Ball ceremony at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, Nov. 9, 2024. The Marine Corps Birthday Ball is an annual celebration of the history, achievements, and sacrifices of past and present Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Oliver Nisbet)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 18:32
    Photo ID: 8756838
    VIRIN: 241109-M-VC519-1095
    Resolution: 4917x3278
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    USMC
    tradition
    IMEF
    cake
    11thMEU
    249th Birthday Ball

