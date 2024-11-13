Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday [Image 5 of 5]

    NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (November 15, 2024) An ornately decorated cake that was prepared especially for the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday sits on a table at the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The cake was prepared at the request of leadership from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, which is situated onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

