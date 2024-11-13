NWS Yorktown's Scudder Hall Galley celebrates Marine Corps' 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 15, 2024) An ornately decorated cake that was prepared especially for the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday sits on a table at the award winning Scudder Hall Galley onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The cake was prepared at the request of leadership from the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, which is situated onboard the installation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).