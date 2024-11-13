Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extending thanks and appreciating excellence [Image 3 of 3]

    Extending thanks and appreciating excellence

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Command Sgt. Maj. Francisco Gonzalez thanked members of the 401st Chemical Co. when he visited them during individual weapons qualification at Kilo Range at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area Nov. 15.

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Extending thanks and appreciating excellence

    Massachusetts
    US Army Reserve
    401st Chemical Company
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)

