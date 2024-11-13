Date Taken: 11.15.2024 Date Posted: 11.15.2024 15:04 Photo ID: 8756465 VIRIN: 241115-O-HX738-6880 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.58 MB Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Extending thanks and appreciating excellence [Image 3 of 3], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.