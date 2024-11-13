241115-N-XB641-1072 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov.15, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony held at the base chapel in Naval Support Activity Mid-South. During this ceremony, Capt. Robert L. Moran, Commander, Navy Recruiting Region West, is to be relieved by Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 14:54
|Photo ID:
|8756443
|VIRIN:
|241115-N-XB614-1072
|Resolution:
|5665x3769
|Size:
|1011.74 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSA Mid-South holds a change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.