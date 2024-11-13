NSA Mid-South holds a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241115-N-XB641-1072 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov.15, 2024) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony held at the base chapel in Naval Support Activity Mid-South. During this ceremony, Capt. Robert L. Moran, Commander, Navy Recruiting Region West, is to be relieved by Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)