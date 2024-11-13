NSA Mid-South holds a change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241115-N-XB641-1044 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov.15, 2024) U.S. Navy Sideboys salute as the official party arrives for a change of command ceremony held at the base chapel in Naval Support Activity Mid-South. During this ceremony, Capt. Robert L. Moran, Commander, Navy Recruiting Region West, is to be relieved by Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)