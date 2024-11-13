Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Mid-South holds a change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    NSA Mid-South holds a change of command ceremony

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    241115-N-XB641-1097 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Nov.15, 2024) Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, Deputy Commander, Navy Recruiting Region West, left, is pinned by his wife, Santa Edgeworth, during a change of command ceremony held at the base chapel in Naval Support Activity Mid-South. During this ceremony, Capt. Robert L. Moran, Commander, Navy Recruiting Region West, is to be relieved by Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 14:54
    Photo ID: 8756434
    VIRIN: 241115-N-XB614-1097
    Resolution: 4024x3219
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    This work, NSA Mid-South holds a change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Thaddeus Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Recruit Command

