    U.S. FLEET FORCES COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jacob Boyd 

    USS Mitscher (DDG 57)

    Personnel Specialist 1st Class Logan Knill from Pennsylvania, attached to the executive department, submits pay and personnel documents in the personnel office of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57).

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8756192
    VIRIN: 241111-N-LG979-6070
