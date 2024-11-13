VFW Chief Visits BACH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston, Soldier Recovery Unit Commander Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton, and Clarksville VA Clinic Director and Fort Campbell VA Clinic Head Nurse share about the services they offer to Soldiers, Veterans, and their families to Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander in Chief, Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt and his traveling party Tuesday, Nov. 12. Lipphardt, a former infantryman in the Army, now leads the national organization to continue to support Veterans. Lipphardt and his party also visited with the Garrison command team and Fort Campbell’s Transition Assistance program.