    VFW Chief Visits BACH [Image 1 of 7]

    VFW Chief Visits BACH

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    BACH Commander Col. Sam Preston, Soldier Recovery Unit Commander Lt. Col. Clarisa Horton, and Clarksville VA Clinic Director and Fort Campbell VA Clinic Head Nurse share about the services they offer to Soldiers, Veterans, and their families to Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander in Chief, Alfred J. “Al” Lipphardt and his traveling party Tuesday, Nov. 12. Lipphardt, a former infantryman in the Army, now leads the national organization to continue to support Veterans. Lipphardt and his party also visited with the Garrison command team and Fort Campbell’s Transition Assistance program.

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

