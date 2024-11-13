Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Perioperative Nurses week

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2013

    Photo by Kieshia Savage 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    Perioperative Nurse Kristin Ferer prepares a patient for surgery. She is a native of LaGrange, Kentucky, and has been a member of the Naval Hospital Jacksonville team for 23 years. Ferer says, “I am an advocate for patients. I ensure their safety when in a vulnerable state and provide emotional support for the patient and their family.” She adds, “I enjoy working in a team-work environment where we’re always learning from- and helping each other. Perioperative Nurses Week is Nov. 10-16, celebrating the specialized care they provide to patients before, during, and after surgery.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2013
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 11:48
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    #FacesofNHJax #navymedicine #perioperativenurse

