Perioperative Nurse Kristin Ferer prepares a patient for surgery. She is a native of LaGrange, Kentucky, and has been a member of the Naval Hospital Jacksonville team for 23 years. Ferer says, “I am an advocate for patients. I ensure their safety when in a vulnerable state and provide emotional support for the patient and their family.” She adds, “I enjoy working in a team-work environment where we’re always learning from- and helping each other. Perioperative Nurses Week is Nov. 10-16, celebrating the specialized care they provide to patients before, during, and after surgery.