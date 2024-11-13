Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Her compass always points home [Image 4 of 4]

    Her compass always points home

    PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2001

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casara Pines rides a horse at the age of 11 at a farm on Pine Ridge Reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota in 2001. Pine wore her regalia and rode a horse on the farm named Jade. (Courtesy photo provided by Casara Pine)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2001
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 12:01
    Photo ID: 8755892
    VIRIN: 011105-F-OU358-4994
    Resolution: 3812x5364
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Hometown: PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Her compass always points home [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Her compass always points home

    Honor Guard
    Native American History Month
    JBAB

