U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casarah Pine, flight instructor for the USAF Honor Guard at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, holds a Oglala Sioux Tribe flag on the ceremonial lawn at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling,Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2024. The Oglala Sioux is a subtribe of the Lakota people and historically lived as nomadic buffalo hunters on the Great Plains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 12:01
|Photo ID:
|8755891
|VIRIN:
|241018-F-OU358-1020
|Resolution:
|1000x666
|Size:
|325.83 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Her compass always points home [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Her compass always points home
No keywords found.