    Her compass always points home [Image 3 of 4]

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casarah Pine, flight instructor for the USAF Honor Guard at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, holds a Oglala Sioux Tribe flag on the ceremonial lawn at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling,Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2024. The Oglala Sioux is a subtribe of the Lakota people and historically lived as nomadic buffalo hunters on the Great Plains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 12:01
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: PINE RIDGE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Honor Guard
    Native American History Month
    JBAB

