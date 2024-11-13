Her compass always points home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Casarah Pine, flight instructor for the USAF Honor Guard at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, holds a Oglala Sioux Tribe flag on the ceremonial lawn at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling,Washington, D.C., Oct. 25, 2024. The Oglala Sioux is a subtribe of the Lakota people and historically lived as nomadic buffalo hunters on the Great Plains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint)