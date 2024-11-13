Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)