A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
This work, Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.