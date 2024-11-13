Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. The U.S. maintains a strong, credible strategic bomber force that enhances the security and stability of Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8755745
    VIRIN: 241115-F-PW635-1135
    Resolution: 5543x3688
    Size: 333.46 KB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission
    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission
    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission
    Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download