Two B-52s takeoff for Higher Headquarters Directed Mission

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway for a higher headquarters directed mission at RAF Fairford, England during Bomber Task Force 25-1, Nov. 15, 2024. BTF operations are U.S. Strategic Command’s means of conducting Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense’s National Defense Strategy at the direction of the President of the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)