A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, climbs a cliff during sniper training exercise within the framework of Silver Bullet 24 at Pian dell’Alpe, Usseaux, Nov. 14, 2024. Silver Bullet 24 is a broad framework exercise which included and synchronizes multiple planned smaller exercises during a 4 days period, in the same training area and using the same the same scenario. The units will be mainly trained in sniper technique (movement, observation, fire) within complex terrains (mountain/ wooded areas). The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)