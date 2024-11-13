Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Silver Bullet 24 [Image 2 of 11]

    USSEAUX, ITALY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, fasten the harness before descending down a cliff during sniper training exercise within the framework of Silver Bullet 24 at Pian dell’Alpe, Usseaux, Nov. 14, 2024. Silver Bullet 24 is a broad framework exercise which included and synchronizes multiple planned smaller exercises during a 4 days period, in the same training area and using the same the same scenario. The units will be mainly trained in sniper technique (movement, observation, fire) within complex terrains (mountain/ wooded areas). The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    This work, Silver Bullet 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    173rdAirborneBrigade
    SETAF-AF

