    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 5]

    Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241108-N-NO999-2055 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 8, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate signals to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 06:43
    Photo ID: 8755409
    VIRIN: 241108-N-NO999-2055
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

