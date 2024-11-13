241108-N-NO999-2055 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 8, 2024) A U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate signals to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 06:43
|Photo ID:
|8755409
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-NO999-2055
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
This work, Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.