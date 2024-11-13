Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts replenishment-at-sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241108-N-NO999-2051 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 8, 2024) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mates remove excess rope from the tension line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)