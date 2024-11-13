Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241112-N-AY869-1104 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) sails in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)