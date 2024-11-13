241112-N-AY869-1104 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) sails in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 06:37
|Photo ID:
|8755404
|VIRIN:
|241112-N-AY869-1104
|Resolution:
|4098x6147
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Routine Operations Aboard the USS Cole [Image 6 of 6], by SN Mark Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.