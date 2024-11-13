O’Kane Sailors conducts maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-NO999-4017 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 7, 2024) A U.S. Navy Damage Controlman conducts maintenance on a CO2 actuator bottle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo)