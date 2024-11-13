Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG 3)

    241107-N-NO999-4021 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 7, 2024) A U.S. Navy Damage Controlman conducts maintenance on a CO2 actuator bottle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.15.2024 06:35
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, O’Kane Sailors conducts maintenance [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 3
    Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group

