O’Kane Sailors conduct maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-NO999-4007 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 7, 2024) Two U.S. Navy Damage Controlman conduct maintenance on a P-100 pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out name tags)