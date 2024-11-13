Frank E. Petersen Jr. conducts aircraft firefighting drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-NO999-2047 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 7, 2024) U.S. Sailors simulate fighting a fire during an aircraft firefighting drill on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). (Official U.S. Navy photo)