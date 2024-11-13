O’Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241106-N-NO999-4021 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 6, 2024) U.S. Sailors pull alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) in a rigid-hull inflatable boat. (Official U.S. Navy photo)