O’Kane conducts routine operations

241106-N-NO999-4003 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Nov. 6, 2024) A U.S. Sailor passes words over the 1MC aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out a name tag)