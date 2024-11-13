Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2025 mid planning conference for Tunisia spoke concludes in Vicenza

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Maj. Joe Legros 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Drew Conover, director of exercises, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), signs the final minutes document with Tunisian Senior Col. Mguidich Mejid, African Lion 2025 (AL25) exercise director, at the conclusion of the Tunisian-spoke mid planning event for exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), at the Alfa Fiera Hotel, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 15, 2024. AL25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, combined annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner-nation forces. AL25 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)

