U.S. Army Col. Drew Conover, director of exercises, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), signs the final minutes document with Tunisian Senior Col. Mguidich Mejid, African Lion 2025 (AL25) exercise director, at the conclusion of the Tunisian-spoke mid planning event for exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25), at the Alfa Fiera Hotel, Vicenza, Italy, Nov. 15, 2024. AL25 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, combined annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner-nation forces. AL25 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2024 07:21
|Photo ID:
|8755332
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-SD031-7150
|Resolution:
|4601x2876
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, African Lion 2025 mid planning conference for Tunisia spoke concludes in Vicenza, by MAJ Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.