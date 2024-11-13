Ships in the Harbor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The USS Lassen (DDG 82), left, and USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), right, both homeported at Naval Station Mayport, are docked at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Oct. 11, 2024. This panoramic image was created by stitching multiple shots using photo editing software. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jovi Prevot)